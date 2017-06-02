A college student mistaken for a journalist was stabbed multiple times by members of a cow vigilante group. The members of this group were upset that he had not clicked photographs of their protest. The incident took place at Gohana in Haryana's Sonepat district.

The BA second year student, Shivam is battling for life at the Apollo Hospital in New Delhi. He reportedly went to the event with a journalist and was fiddling with his friend's camera.

The Gau Raksha Seva Dal held a protest demanding sedition charges against Congress workers in Kerala who slaughtered a cow in public last Saturday to defy new Central rules that no cattle can be sold or bought in animal markets for slaughter.

The gau rakshaks mistook him for a journalist and asked him to take photographs. When he refused an argument broke out. The protestors were however pacified by the by-standers. However later on they followed Shivam and stabbed him in the stomach and chest. The main suspect, identified as 19-year-old Mohit, was arrested. But two more suspects, both relatives of Mohit, are on the run.

OneIndia News