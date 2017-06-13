Mumbai: Struggling actress Kritika Chaudhary found dead at her residence

Kritika Chaudhary, a struggling model-cum-actress was found dead at her Mumbai residence on Monday night. She was found dead at her Andheri residence in Amboli area by Mumbai police.

The incident came to light only after the neighbours informed the police that a foul smell is emanating from her flat. The police immediately rushed to the spot and broke the door which was locked from outside for the last four days.

Later, police found a decomposed body who was later identified as Kritika Chaudhary.

Chaudhary, who is originally from Haridwar was a residence of SRA Colony in Andheri East. Few years back, Kartika had come to Mumbai as she aspired to become a big actress in Bollywood. The actress made her television debut with Balaji's 2011 serial Parichay. She was also a part of the film Rajjo in 2013, that starred Kangana Ranaut in the lead role.

The police has registered a case and launched a probe. Meanwhile, Chaudhary's body has been sent to autopsy. No suspects have been arrested in the case.

OneIndia News