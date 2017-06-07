Strong words from a mother to her son who joined the ISIS

Adnan Hasan Damudi was accused of recruiting people into the Islamic State. Damudi who was arrested in January received a letter from his mother who has asked him about his association with terrorists. The National Investigation Agency which is probing the 36 year will use the letter as evidence during the trial against him.

His mother Gulshan Banu has written a letter to him in which she questions him about his association with terrorists. It may be recalled that Damudi was deported from the UAE last year following which the NIA arrested him.

The handwritten letter in Urdu asks him why he had to associate with such people. The mother has expressed anguish, disappointment and anger over his association with such people and him taking part in unlawful activities.

The NIA which has the letter in its possession has verified the same at the forensic sciences laboratory. While submitting the same in court, the NIA said that they have been able to ascertain that the letter was written by Damudi's mother.

Damudi hails from Bhatkal and has been accused of being the key person behind the recruitments into the ISIS. Formerly a Dubai based accountant he was named with several others by the NIA in a case relating to recruitments into the ISIS.

The NIA accuses Damudi of providing 3,000 dirhams to a youth from Hyderabad in 2014 to enable him to travel to Syria/ Iraq to join the ISIS. He has also been identified as the person linked to a faction of the Indian Mujahideen. It may be recalled that a part of the IM had broken away to form an outfit sympathetic towards the ISIS. This faction was headed by two brothers- Sultan and Shafi Armar, residents of Bhatkal.

OneIndia News