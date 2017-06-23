Strong India-USA ties will bring peace, prosperity to both: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first meeting with Donald Trump on June 26 will highlight a 3 day overseas schedule that begins with a stopover in Portugal on June 24 and ends with a Netherlands visit on June 27.

On Friday, Modi took to Facebook to write about his impending visit to the United States. He said he looked forward to the visit and hoped for 'all-round engagement' for mutual benefit, and consolidating 'robust and wide-raging partnership between India and US'.

Read his Facebook post below:

Modi also said,''My USA visit is aimed at deepening ties between our nations. Strong India-USA ties benefit our nations & the world.''

Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar will call on US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to give final touches to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first meeting with President Donald Trump which the State Department said would strengthen bilateral ties in areas like counter-terrorism.

Jaishankar is also scheduled to meet Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan.

OneIndia News