Strike deferred: Petrol pumps to stay open tomorrow

The strike of petroleum dealers, which supposed to be held on June 16 over the government's decision on daily price revision, has been deferred.

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, however, said the dicision to revise fuel prices daily from June 16 onwards would stay.

Decision to revise petrol/diesel prices to stay, will start from June 16: Union Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. pic.twitter.com/9CeBrPD0lX — ANI (@ANI_news) June 14, 2017

The petroleum dealers had earlier said that they will not sell petro-products on June 16.

Petroleum dealers were preparing to observe a 24-hour bandh from the midnight of June 15. They are upset over the government's decision to revise petrol and diesel prices every day from Thursday, June 15.

Dealers from seven states had met Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on June 14, and said that will go ahead with the protest if their concerns are not addressed.

State-run oil marketing companies on June 8 decided to revise the prices of petrol and diesel daily from June 16 onwards.

Currently, the fuel prices are reviewed by the oil companies every fortnight while taking global fuel prices and Rs-Dollar exchange rate into account. A pilot project to review fuel prices on a daily basis was carried out at five locations - Pondicherry, Chandigarh, Jamshedpur, Udaipur and Vishakhapatnam - from May 1, 2017.

Experts say that this daily revision of prices may cause problem for the dealers to manage their inventory.

OneIndia News