Strict action will be taken against cow vigilante: Modi in all party meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that strict action will be taken against cow vigilante groups.

The Union minister Ananth Kumar quoted Modi and said: "It (cow vigilantism) should not be given political or communal colour and the nation doesn't benefit from it. There is a widespread feeling that cow is like mother but this should not let people take law in their own hands. Every state government should act against it".

At the all party meeting, the Modi reportedly thanked everyone for the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax and called it a shining example of cooperative federalism.

He also requested everyone to participate in the presidential election and use his/her vote judiciously.

The Prime Minister also said this August 9 would mark the 75th anniversary of the Quit India movement and suggested deliberations on how the day can be celebrated.

