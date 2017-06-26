Strategy shift: Militants plan attacks in Srinagar ahead of Wani death anniversary

The Intelligence Bureau has warned of militants launching attacks in Srinagar. In a bid to bring Srinagar on par with the rest of the state, several militants have slipped into the region and are looking to carry out big strikes, an Intelligence Bureau advisory has said.

Since the past month, militants have been attempting to launch strikes in Srinagar. They want militancy to spike in the area and hence are pushing local militants in there, the IB warned.

With the first death anniversary of Burhan Wani approaching, the militants are looking to carry out 'spectacular' strikes in the Valley. They would focus heavily on Srinagar where strikes on the Army and other government installations are being planed, the IB further noted.

The IB has specifically spoken about the presence of 5 local militants in Srinagar. They could have slipped in, a week back, the IB says. They are militants of the Hizbul Mujahideen, the IB also said.

There have been at least 10 terror attacks around Srinagar in recent times. Attacks at Nowgam, Srinagar-Bemia Bypass, Khanyar and Safa Kadal were reported this year. The latest attack was the killing of a policeman, identified as Shahzad Dilawar, in Srinagar city on June 11.

OneIndia News