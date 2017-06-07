Stopping addicts from taking drugs leads to this youth's dead

Delhi's Nangloi area which is known for growing drug menace witnessed a horrific incident late on Tuesday night.

21-year-old Rahul, a care taker of a public toilet, spotted a group of men taking drugs inside the toilet at Punjabi market area. When he tried to stop them, a scuffle broke out after which they left the place.

Later, when Rahul was returning home, these addicts surrounded him, stabbed him multiple times and fled the spot.

Rahul was rushed to the hospital, but was declared brought dead, said reports.

As per latest reports, the police have nabbed two of the accused and seized a knife used in the crime.

OneIndia News