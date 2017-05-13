Stone pelting is widely reported, but attempts to change J&K is never discussed: Mehbooba

In a veiled attack on the media, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has said that stone pelting incidents in the valley are widely reported and discussed on news channels but the issue of attempts to change the state is never discussed.

She said news channels wait for Friday so that something untoward happens in the valley so that they can hold discussions.

"If a kid pelts stone, hold flag, electronic media discusses that 24x7, but they don't talk about you trying to change picture of Jammu and Kashmir," news agency ANI quoted Mehbooba as saying.

Mehbooba had even on Wednesday vented her ire at TV channels for spreading "false propaganda" about the state.

Last week, Mehbooba had said only Prime Minister Modi can resolve the Kashmir crisis and the state would support his decision.

She said that her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee also tried to resolve the Kashmir situation, but since then no efforts were made by subsequent governments.

Last month, Mufti met Prime Minister Modi at his residence in New Delhi and briefed him about the security situation in the Valley. After the meeting, she told reporters that it was important to resume the dialogue process initiated by former Prime Minister Vajpayee.

OneIndia News