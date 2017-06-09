Steel bombs thrown at CPM office in Kerala

Steel bombs were thrown at CPI (M) committee office by unidentified men in Kozhikode, Kerala, on Thursday night. No injuries reported, reports ANI. The party has called for 'hartal' in protest against the attack.

The attack comes two days after unidentified persons hurled a 'petrol' bomb at the BJP's district office in Thiruvananthapuram. No one was in the office when the incident took place. A chair in front of the office was found in a burnt condition, police said.

However, BJP district president S Suresh alleged that CPI (M) was behind the attack and said the incident happened at about 8.30 pm. He said police came to the spot very late. The attack comes in the backdrop of the attempt to manhandle CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury in New Delhi by two men who claimed they were members of a group called Hindu Sena.

