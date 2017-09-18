State funeral for Marshal of Indian Air Force Arjan Singh today

Preparations for the last rites ceremony of Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh are underway. Hero of 1965 India-Pakistan war Marshal Arjan Singh passed away on Saturday evening.

Mortal remains of Marshal Arjan Singh is being taken in a gun carriage to Brar Square for the last rites ceremony. The state funeral of Marshal Arjan Singh will be held on Monday at 10 am. The national flag will be flown at half-mast in Delhi as a mark of respect to the late five-star ranked air force officer.

Delhi: Mortal remains of Marshal of Air Force #ArjanSingh being taken to Brar Square in a gun carriage for the last rites ceremony. pic.twitter.com/R9vwSMJkpC — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2017

Arjan Singh died at 7.47 pm on Saturday after suffering a heart attack. He was 98. Singh, 98 India's oldest, five-star ranked air force officer, was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral hospital on Saturday morning.

Born on 15 April 1919 in Lyallpur, Punjab (now in Pakistan), Arjan Singh entered the distinguished Royal Air Force College at Cranwell at the age of 19 and graduated as a pilot officer the following year. Singh was the only officer of the IAF to be given a distinction equal to that of a Field Marshal.

