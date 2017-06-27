Start targeting Indian Army personnel on vacation: al-Qaeda's new directive

The al-Qaeda in the sub-continent which has been a non-starter has made yet another attempt to launch operations in India. The AQIS released a Code of Conduct document in which it called upon its operatives to target Indian installations in Kashmir.

It broadly sent out the message that those who kill Kashmiris are their enemy. The document also calls on its operatives to target Hindu leaders. The document calls on the AQIS members to specifically target the Indian Army personnel.

It is not necessary that they should be targeted on the battle field alone. There are no fixed rules here and Army personnel can be targeted when they are on vacation as well, the document also reads.

Further the document states that instead of focusing on soldiers, higher officers must be the target. The higher the officer, the higher the priority, the document also states.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that they are verifying the authenticity of the document. It has been released from the Kashmir Valley itself. We suspect that this could be the handiwork of Zakir Musa who recently broke away from the Hizbul Mujahideen.

After breaking away from the Hizbul, he had posted a video in which he declared open support to the al-Qaeda. He did not make it clear that he would be joining the outfit, but said that his new group would follow in the foot-steps of the al-Qaeda's ideology.

OneIndia News