Standoff with China continues, India does not seek flag meet

The standoff with China is expected to continue longer. The Indian Army has not sought a flag meeting with China and is expected to await a diplomatic solution to the problem. There is no solution in sight as yet to the four week long standoff at the tri-junction at Sikkim, Bhutan and Tibet.

While on one hand there has been no breakthrough on the diplomatic front on the other the India Army has not sought a flag meeting with the Chinese commanders. The stalemate on the ground continues with both sides maintaining status quo.

There is no advancement from both sides said a senior official. Both sides are 120 metres away from each other and have pitched tents. Both Indian and Chinese soldiers have been advised to maintain status quo and also not let go of their positions.

India had blocked an attempt by the Chinese troops to construct a road through the disputed Dokalam plateau. The standoff is in place since then. Top officials said that there has been no breakthrough as yet, but they hoped that the problem would be solved through high-level talks soon.

OneIndia News