Standoff: India won't budge, will not wilt under Chinese pressure

The India-China standoff is at an altitude of 10,000 feet. There are over 100 troops posted by both sides at the Doklam plateau and for many days now there has been no movement. It is a status quo out there said a senior officer.

The standoff is more of an eye ball to eye ball confrontation and there has been not one single instance of altercation at the border. Both sides are at a distance of 120 metres and have pitched tents for the past three weeks now.

As of now there is no instruction given to the Indian troops regarding any sort of movement. The next course of action would depend on the diplomatic level talks between the two countries. So far there has been no movement from both sides on diplomatic level talks.

While China and Bhutan have been involved in talks, India says that since it is a tri-junction the talks should involve all three countries. China has been asserting that it is not ready for any compromise. While China says that the ball is in India's court, India has maintained that there cannot be any unilateral approach in defusing tensions.

However the indication is that the Indian forces have been told to be prepared for a long haul at the border. India is unlikely to budge unless China makes the first move to retreat and end the standoff. Indian officials say that they will not wilt under any pressure from China.

