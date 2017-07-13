Standalone law to regulate NGOs: Centre seeks 4 weeks time

A decision on a standalone law to regulate NGOs in the country would be taken within four weeks, the Supreme Court was informed. The law if brought into force would regulate the activities of NGOs.

The reply from the Union Government came after the Bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar said that the issue is serious in nature. You will have to take a decision on whether or not to enact a law. We do not want to push the government, the Bench also said.

The petitioner, M L Sharma had said that not a single NGO was prosecuted till date. 90 per cent of the NGOs belong to powerful persons. It may be recalled that on January 10 the SC had directed the government to scrutinise the accounts of NGOs. The NGOs have been receiving thousands of crores in funds and hence the scrutiny became necessary.

OneIndia News