Stalking claims another life, 20-year-old victim found hanging dead in TN

A 20-year-old woman, a victim of constant stalking was found hanging dead at her residence in Pudukottai of Tamil Nadu. The college student is said to have committed suicide after her stalker barged into her house and threatened her in front of her parents who later turned hostile.

The Arimalam police have registered a case of suspicious death under section 174 after the girl identified as Sasikala was found dead at her residence. The girl who was pursuing her Under Graduation in a private college in Trichy had complained of being stalked by a man. The victim had told her parents about how she was being harassed by a man. The family took up the matter with the police who traced the stalker down and reprimanded him. While a complaint was lodged against him, the police 'warned' him against disturbing the girl and let him go.

Emboldened by this, the stalker is said to have barged into the girl's house on Thursday and threatened her in her parents' presence. Shocked by the development, parents of the victim are said to have chided her. Sasikala was found hanging from the ceiling shortly. Investigating authorities claimed that no suicide note was found and the 20-year-old's body was sent for autopsy.

In 2016, Infosys techie Swathi's gruesome murder at the hands of a stalker had stirred the conscience of the nation. The young woman was mercilessly hacked in broad daylight in Chennai's Nungambakkam railway station.

