Stalin wonders whether TN govt would survive till June 14

Subscribe to Oneindia News

Tamil Nadu, Jun 6: DMK Working President M K stalin on Tuesday wondered if the K Palanisamy-led government in the state, would continue to be in power till the commencement of the state Assembly session, scheduled to begin on June 14.

Talking to reporters, the DMK leader wondered whether the present regime will survive till the Assembly session commences next week.

M K Stalin
File photo of DMK Working President M K stalin

He sarcastically said that "in case the state government survived, the DMK would do its democratic duty. The AIADMK is now split in three groups, no one knows how many more groups will be formed in the future," he said.

"It was DMK, which had arranged for the desilting of tanks and ponds in Tamil Nadu to facilitate the storage of good quantity of water, when it was in power," he claimed.

Terming the inauguration of desilting work by Chief Minister K Palanisamy at the Stanley Reservoir at Mettur as mere eyewash, Stalin alleged that after the inauguration no work was carried out there.

He also assured that if DMK comes to power again, they will continue the desilting work in tanks, ponds and even the reservoirs.

PTI

Read more about:

dmk, stalin, palanisamy, tamil nadu, government, assembly session

Other articles published on Jun 6, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...