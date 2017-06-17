Stalin meets Governor; seeks fresh Vote of Confidence in Tamil Nadu

DMK working president MK Stalin and six leaders from other parties on Saturday met Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao to raise the issue of cash for vote issue.

Stalin presented a DVD of sting operation done by a private TV channel to the Governor and requested him to take a quick action on the issue.

The copy of the Representation submitted to the Governor said:

"In view of the shocking revelations, which if proved to be true would kill the spirit behind seeking vote of confidence, shake the entire edifice of the democracy and demolish the faith Tamil Nadu has in the democratic institutions like the Legislative Assembly, we request Hon'ble Governor to immediately intervene and

I. Order for a fresh Vote of Confidence;

II. Direct an impartial investigation by CBI into the offences of Prevention Corruption Act 1988; and

III. Direct an investigation by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence or the Enforcement Directorate to unearth the money trail and to investigate the offenses under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Only such an effective intervention, at the earliest, by Hon'ble Governor will save democracy from being in the hands of a Government whose Chief Minister has been elected under dubious circumstances and won the constitutionally mandated vote of confidence by dishonest means."

Since the beginning of the session, Stalin has been alleging that the Speaker of House denied him permission to raise the issue of bribing of MLAs. As a mark of protest, DMK leaders staged walkout from the assembly.

He had told media that the DMK was going to raise the issue in the Madras High Court. Earlier, he had sought an appointment with the Governor, who was out of town.