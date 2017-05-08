Stalin condemns National Eligibility and Entrance Test in Tamil Nadu

The DMK working president MK Stalin on Monday condemned implementation of National Eligibility and Entrance Test in Tamil Nadu.

Stalin said the party would continue to raise voice against NEET and launch a state-wide opposition.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February, Stalin had requested him to get the assent from President Pranab Mukherjee on exempting Tamil Nadu on NEET. He said if NEET introduced in the state, it would not be advantageous for the rural and poor students.

According to reports, he criticised CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami for failing to insist on these issues during his meeting with the Prime Minister. He said the CM should have discussed NEET and taken steps to come out with a resolution. Instead, we were hearing reports that the AIADMK Ministers have been asked not to criticize the Centre.

Over 11 lakh MBBS and BDS aspirants appeared for the NEET at over 1,900 centers across the country on Sunday. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which conducts the exam, had deployed 490 officials at centers spread across 103 cities.

Earlier, CBSE used to conduct NEET for only 15 per cent all India quota seats and for the rest was conducted by states. While last year it was conducted in two phases, this year the test was held only one day.

After the declaration of results for the single common entrance exam for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in Medical Council of India and Dental Council of India-approved colleges, the data will be passed on to Health Ministry which will coordinate the counselling with respective states for admissions.

(With agency inputs)