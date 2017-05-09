SSLC Results 2017 on May 12

Bengaluru, May 9: Good News for the students looking for the 10th class board result in the state. The Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate exam results will be declared on May 12 at 3 pm.

Candidates can check the results from the official website: kseeb.kar.nic.in

The Karnataka SSLC exams 2017 were held between March 21 to April 12 this year in 2,720 centres across the state. As many as 8,77 lakh students appeared.

Of those who appeared, there were 4.69 835 boys while 4.07 339 girls. The Board this year issued separate question papers and answer sheets so that students can take the question papers home. The Board also allowed students coming in 15 minutes late into the exam hall after protests from parents.

KSEEB also made sure that exam centres were under CCTV surveillance and 40 cameras were installed at the Board's office to prevent cheating. Cameras at 30 district treasuries and four sub-treasuries were monitored 24X7 from KSEEB.

Every year, over 8.50 lakh students appear for this examination, and students, who fail in the exam, can appear for the supplementary exam in the month of June.

Know your results

Students can check their Karnataka SSLC Results which will be available online or even it can be accessed through SMS or message. The students can access all the details regarding the SSLC Results and other latest updates from the official website.

Last year, around 8.49 lakh students have appeared for the exam at 3,082 centres. The all round pass percentage stood at 79.16, almost 2% less than previous year.

Girls fared better than boys in class 10 examination. Girls secured a pass percentage of 82.62 as against boys who scored 74.84%, according to the results.

Rural students with a pass percentage of 80.36 had done better than their urban counterparts with 77.63%. Bangalore Rural with 89.63% had secured the best pass percentage.

With the SSLC results to be announced on Friday, the board is keeping its fingers crossed, hoping to go atleast a little higher in the performance list.

OneIndia News