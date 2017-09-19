SSC MTS Sept 16 Exam Analysis 2017, check here

The SSC MTS Exam analysis for September 16 has been released. These examination will continue till October 31.

The SSC MTS exam 2017 was conducted on a computer based mode in three shifts. The Questions were asked on reasoning, numerical aptitude, general English, general awareness.

Each of these subjects have been given equal weight of 25 marks. The total number of question is 100. The duration of exam is 90 minutes for general candidates and 120 minutes for visually handicapped. The first shift paper was held between at 10 am - 11.30 AM, 2nd shift from 01:30 PM - 03:00 PM and third shift from 04:30 PM to 06:00 PM.

SSC MTS Sept 16 Exam Analysis 2017 Tier-I all slots

Quantitative aptitude section has 25 questions which was easy to moderate level. Speed & Distance, Time & Work, and Mensuration had maximum number of questions. Two questions were asked from bar graph, two questions each from topics of Time and work, SI & CI, average and partnership, and percentage. Around twelve questions came from topics on mensuration, profit & loss, and speed distance & time. Over all, this section has questions from Trigonometry, Algebra, Geometry, Di, S.I, CI, Profit Loss, Speed and Distance, Average & Percentage, Time and Work, Mensuration. An attempt of 15-17 questions could be considered as a good attempt.

English Language

The language English section has 25 questions and it was of easy level. The English section was dominated by questions from Reading Comprehension. Almost 10-15 question were asked from RC. This section also had questions on spell check, idioms, active and passive voice, synonyms and antonyms, direct and indirect speech, sentence improvement and error detection. A candidate who have solved around 14-19 questions may consider it to be a good attempt.

General Awareness

As per exam pattern, 25 questions were asked on General Awareness. This section was dominated by questions from General Science, History, and Current Affairs. As per experts, the level of difficulty was easy. This section also had question on polity which was easy to moderate level. Overall, General Awareness had 2-8 questions on Current Affairs, History, Polity, Geography, Economics, General Science. Correct answers of 12-15 out 25 questions is a good attempt in this section.

Reasoning

Total 25 questions were asked from reasoning ability section. Maximum questions were asked from Miscellaneous and Analogy. According to experts, the level of the overall reasoning section was easy but Analogies and Syllogism difficulty level was moderate. Over all, this section had questions from Analogies, Series, Cube, Calendar , Syllogism, Matrix, Coding Decoding, Embedded Figure, Mirror Image, Missing Term, Odd one out, Direction Sense. An attempt of 16-20 question is good attempt.

OneIndia News