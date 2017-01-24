SRK expresses regret over fan's death in Vadodara stampede

New Delhi, Jan 24: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has a legion of fans across the globe. They can go to any extent to fulfill their dream of meeting their screen idol, something similar portrayed by the actor himself in the movie, Fan.

[Also Read: SRK mania proves fatal: Local politico dead, 2 hurt in Vadodara]

In an unfortunate incident, on Monday night, a fan of Bollywood Badshah died in a near-stampede like situation in Vadodara railway station, Gujarat, where the deceased came to meet SRK.

Reacting to the news, Khan on Tuesday, said, "It is unfortunate, my prayers are with the family of the deceased."

As a part of the promotional tour for his upcoming release, Raees, SRK took a train journey from Mumbai to Delhi. On his way to Delhi, on Monday night, the actor and his crew members halted in Vadodara railway station, where thousands gathered to meet and greet SRK.

The crowd went berserk after SRK arrived at the station.

"The crowd went berserk when the train halted and began banging its window panes and even falling on top of each other. Police had to resort to mild lathicharge to control the crowd," railway police said.

"When the train started moving, people started running along with it. Due to the rush, one person died of breathlessness and two policemen posted there to control the crowd were injured," they added.

Local authorities said the deceased has been identified as Farheed Khan Pathan, a local politician.

Cricketers Irrfan and Yusuf Pathan were also at the station to meet the Bollywood actor.

The train, where SRK was travelling, reached the capital city on Tuesday.

OneIndia News