Sringeri tensed over ABVP member suicide, BJP blames NSUI

Tension gripped the town of Sringeri, Karnataka, on Wednesday following the suicide of a student associated with the ABVP. Abhilash, a 21-year-old student of a private college and member of the ABVP was found hanging on late Tuesday night.

A suicide note that he left behind claims that he was depressed over a FIR that was filed against him on the basis of a complaint given by another student, who is a member of the NSUI.

The Sringeri police had booked Abhilash along with four other members of the ABVP following a complaint of assault by a NSUI member on January 9. The complainant alleged that he was assaulted by the ABVP members in a clash inside college premises.

The ABVP and NSUI members of the college were at loggerheads over inviting Chakravarti Sulibele for a talk on January 7. While the ABVP wanted him as the guest, the NSUI opposed his talk deeming him communal.

Heated debate over the same ensued following which clashes were reported. After a NSUI member approached the police on January 9, a case of rioting inside the campus and criminal intimidation was filed against Abhilash and 4 others.

Police were deployed near the college as well as the residence of the deceased student anticipating violence. BJP leaders like C T Ravi, who attended the funeral, held NSUI directly responsible for Abhilash's death.

