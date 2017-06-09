"Sri Sri Ravishankar should be shot dead," says man in FB post, cops on the lookout

The police are on the lookout for a man who issued a death threat to Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravishankar. A post on Facebook by the man said to be from Mysuru stated that the spiritual leader should be shot in the head.

While the Art of Living approached the Kaggalipura police over the threatening post. Taking cognizance of the offence, the police have registered a case against unknown persons and are on the lookout for the man who posted the message. The comment in Kannada abuses Ravishankar and says that he should be shot dead. Following the FIR, the post that was put out on June 1 has been deleted.

"The incident came to light after the Facebook post went viral and was also circulated amongst people known to us. We were informed about the threat and decided that we cannot take the matter lightly," said Nikhilesh Shenoy, administrator, The Art of Living International Centre.

The post was found on the Facebook wall of a person identified as Harohalli Ravindra. According to the information available on the profile, Ravindra is a Mysuru-based post graduate student originally hailing from Harohalli on Kanakpura Road. The police, however, have registered a case of criminal intimidation by an anonymous person under section 507 of the Indian Penal Code. A specific name is expected to be added only after the police verify the authenticity of the profile. Sri Sri Ravishankar has earlier been issued threats by extremist organisations.

OneIndia News