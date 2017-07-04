Sri Ram Sene's Muthalik booked for "bloodshed over Iftar in Hindu mutts" comment

An FIR has been registered against Pramod Muthalik, the chief of fringe group Sri Rama Sene. The Bengaluru police booked the pro-Hindu leader for hate speeches and hurting religious sentiments. In a public platform, Muthalik of threatened of a blood bath if Iftar and Namaz were held inside Hindu religious places.

Muthalik has been booked for promoting enmity between groups on ground of religion and for indulging in acts that are deliberate and malicious in nature and intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting religious beliefs. He has also been slapped with charges of criminal intimidation.

The High Grounds police who have booked the Sri Rama Sene chief claim that while addressing a gathering of organisation members on July 2, Pramod Muthalik not only criticised revered seer of Pejawar Mutt, Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji but also threatened him of bloodshed if Iftar or Namaz is organised inside the premises of a Hindu religious place.

Pramod Muthalik's statements were a reaction to a harmonious gesture of organising Iftar for Muslims within Udupi Sri Krishna Temple premises by Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji. Under the name 'Souharda Upahara Koota' the seer had invited Muslims to break their fast and hold prayers at the Anna Brahma Building in the Sri Krishna Temple complex on June 24. Pramod Muthalik, infamous for heading an organisation that takes pride in moral policing and cow vigilantism, called the move 'an insult'.

OneIndia News