Sri Lankan Navy arrests 5 Tamil Nadu fishermen; remanded till May 15

Rameswaram(TN), May 1: Five Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested on Monday and their boat impounded by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in their territorial waters.

The incident occurred this morning when five fishermen from Thangachimadam near here were fishing near Katchatheevu and were rounded up by the Lankan Navy and taken to Thalaimannar in the island nation, police said.

On March 26, 12 fishermen from Pudukottai district were arrested by Sri Lankan navy for allegedly fishing in the island nation's territorial waters.

The five fishermen were later produced before a judicial court and remanded till May 15, Fishermen's association president Emirit said. They have been lodged in a prison at Vavunia, he said.

