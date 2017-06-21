Sri Lankan Navy apprehends four Tamil Nadu fishermen

The Sri Lankan navy apprehended four Tamil Nadu fishermen on a country boat near Delft island on Wednesday.

On June 18, Five Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested and their boat impounded by the Sri Lankan navy for allegedly fishing in their territorial waters.

The fishermen from Mandapam had put out to sea in a boat early today and were fishing off Neduntheevu, when Lankan naval men surrounded them and took them to Kangesanthurai port there, state Fishermen Association president N Devadoss said.

