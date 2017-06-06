Sri Lankan Foreign Minister meets Modi

New Delhi, June 6: Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ravi Karunanayake called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and thanked him for quick Indian assistance in the aftermath of the floods and landslides in his country.

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ravi Karunanayake met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/e6RUK4mnH4 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 6, 2017

A PMO release said that during the meeting, Modi recalled his "productive and memorable" visit to Sri Lanka on occasion of the International Vesak Day last month.

He congratulated Karunanayake on taking over his new responsibility as Foreign Minister. Modi conveyed condolences on the loss of lives and destruction caused by the recent floods and landslides in Sri Lanka and reaffirmed India's readiness to continue assisting Sri Lanka in this regard.

"Foreign Minister Ravi Karunanayake thanked Prime Minister for quick Indian assistance in the aftermath of the floods and landslides. He conveyed the commitment of the Government of Sri Lanka to continue strengthening the close partnership with India," the release said.

Indian rescue personnel, medical teams, boats and supplies were deployed in Sri Lanka as part of relief efforts to deal with the worst floods faced by the island nation since 2003.

IANS