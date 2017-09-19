Spokesperson of organisation which released fake baba list missing

The spokesperson of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad which released the list of 14 fake babas has gone missing. Mahant Mohan Das was traveling from Haridwar to Kalyan near Mumbai when he went missing.

He was travelling by the Haridwar-Lokmanya Tilak Express in coach A-1. Das has gone missing on 16th September. It was first spotted by his associate, who was waiting in Bhopal station to provide food. However he was unable to trace Mohan Das. Soon the police was alerted and when they went to the A1- coach they could merely find some of Das' belongings on the seat.

Eyewitnesses told the police that Das never returned to the coach after train crossed the Nizamuddin railway station in New Delhi. From then all efforts to trace Mohan Das has bore little fruit. A lead about him being traced in Indore has turned out to be wrong.

According to an Indian Express report, Mahant Mohan Das had earlier received threats from disciples of Gurus whom they declared as fake. It was confirmed by Mahant Narendra Giri, who is the President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad. The report quotes him saying that they suspect a case of abduction.

The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad , the highest decision-making body of Hindu seers, released a list of 14 fake and fraudulent sadhus and saints including jailed Gurmeet Singh of Dera Sachcha Sauda (Sirsa), Asaram Bapu, Nirmal Baba, and Radhey Maa on September 10.

After holding a meeting in Allahabad, the Akhara Parishad released the list of these 14 so-called saints who are misguiding and fleecing the people of the country in the name of religion. Mahant Narendra Giri, chairman of the Akhara Parishad demanded that they be arrested, jailed, and their properties seized.

Following are the names of the fake sadhus: Asaram Babu alias Asamul Shirmalani, Radhey Maa alias Sukhvinder Kaur, Sachchidanand Giri Alias Sachin Dutta, Gurmeet Singh, Om Baba alias Vivekanand Jha, Nirmal Baba alias Nirmaljeet Singh, Ichchadhari Bumanand alias Shivmurti Dwivedi, Swami Aseemanand, Om Nawam Shivay Baba, Narai Sai, Kushmuni, Swami Brahspad, and Malkhan Giri.

