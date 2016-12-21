Special train between Mumbai Central-Mangalore to cater rush

Mumbai, Dec 21: With a view to meet travel demand of passengers during Christmas holidays, Western Railway (WR) will run four trips of special train between Mumbai Central and Mangalore Junction via Vasai Road.

Mumbai Central-Mangalore Jn. weekly train will leave Mumbai Central at 11.15 PM every Wednesday and will reach Mangalore at 7.30 PM the next day.

This train will run from Mumbai Central on December 28, 2016 and Jan 4, 2017, a release issued by the Western Railway said.

Similarly, Mangalore-Mumbai Central train will depart from Mangalore at 10.30 PM every Thursday and reach Mumbai Central at 5.50 PM the next day. This train will run from Mangalore Jn. on December 29 and January 5, 2017.

The booking for this special train will be opened from December 22, 2016 at all PRS counters and IRCTC website, the release added.

Meanwhile, the newly flagged off Bandra Terminus-Gorakhpur weekly express train began its regular run from today. The train departed from Gorakhpur at 5.30 AM and will arrive at Bandra Terminus at 8.05 PM, on Thursday, said a railway official.

He said, "The train will leave Bandra Terminus for Gorakhpur every Friday at 12.20 AM from December 23 and will reach Gorakhpur at 5.50 PM, the next day."

"The train is a boon for many people who are staying in Mumbai but originally hail from this region (eastern part of Uttar Pradesh). There was a long pending demand to run more trains on this stretch," the official said.

The coach composition of the train includes AC III-Tier, AC II-Tier, sleeper class and general class.

The train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Udhna, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Harda, Itarsi Jn., Habibganj, Vidisha, Jhansi Jn., Orai, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Barabanki, Gonda Jn., Balrampur, Jharkhandi, Tulsipur, Barhni, Shohratgarh, Naugarh and Anandnagar stations in both directions.

PTI