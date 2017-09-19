SpiceJet plane overshoots runway while landing in Mumbai, all passengers safe

A SpiceJet aircraft overshot runway while landing at the Mumbai Airport and skidded off into the unpaved surface due to the wet runway on Tuesday.

The aircraft got stuck in the mud and chutes had to be deployed to evacuate the passengers, said reports.

No one was injured in the incident.

Heavy rainfall and wet runway are said to have been the reasons behind the incident. The Varanasi-Mumbai, SG-703, flight was carrying 183 passengers.

All passengers were deplaned safely and have been taken to the arrival hall, ANI quoted Spicejet as saying.

The incident took place at runway number 27 of the Mumbai airport when the plane was landing. Mumbai is reeling under heavy rains on Tuesday.

OneIndia News