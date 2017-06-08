Spectacular visuals from ISRO of GSLV MK III, India's Baahubali

The Indian Space Research Organisation has released footage from the cameras onboard the GSLV MK III, which placed the GSAT-19 communication satellite in orbit on June 5.

The imagery captured from onboard cameras shows the separation of the S200 solid motors, a few minutes after the vehicle blasted off from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

Separation of satellite The images also show the separation of the communication satellite around 16 minutes after the lift off. The satellite was placed in a geostationary transfer orbit. Baahubali On Monday ISRO launched India's heaviest rocket GSLV MKIII-D1. Scientists at ISRO were jubilant after the launch and brought in the Bahubali connect. Names such as Bahubali and obedient boy were given to the rocket. Praise The rocket came in for wholesome praise after its significant success in launching the country's heaviest satellite till date -- GSAT-19 on its first developmental flight. Proud moment "Proud to say ISRO has given birth to a Bahubali," said Tapan Misra, director of Space Applications Centre (SAC) of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), as chuckles broke out at the mission control centre here. Game changer P V Venkita Krishnan, director of ISRO propulsion complex, described the launch vehicle as a "game-changer" and said it had made "quantum leaps in terms of hardware". Swadeshi There were more of "swadeshi components" and "minimal" hardware from outside, Krishnan said. A giant "It has been written that this rocket is monstrous. But it really is a giant vehicle, in terms of capacity and payload capability," he said. Smart boy Another senior scientist, involved in the development of cryogenic stage, called the launch vehicle "smart and most obedient boy". Technological marvel "This smart and most obedient boy of ISRO. It's a technological marvel and a masterpiece which has added almost 56 percent of incremental velocity and placed the satellite in the GTO (geosynchronous transfer orbit) by giving a total incremental velocity of 37,000 kmph," he said. High performance With today's success, India has "mastered" the complex and high performance cryogenic technology and joined an elite group of a few countries that possess this technology, he added. Major technology K Sivan, director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, said today's successful launch marked the commencement of two major technologies. Desi heavylift "One is indigenous 100 percent desi heavylift launch vehicle which is capable of lifting twice the capability of (existing) ISRO vehicles. Higher data rate "Second is advanced high turnout satellite which presents higher data rate. These two technologies in the days to come are going to create revolution in the application of space technology for common man in a cost effective and more efficient way," he said. Mission accomplished OneIndia congratulates for the successful launch. Here is more to come.

OneIndia News