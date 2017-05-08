SP split: Akhilesh expels five SP men, including Shivpal loyalists

Lucknow, May 8: The ongoing SP feud, with twist over recent months, took a major turn on Sunday as SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has expelled five party leaders, including uncle Shivpal Yadav loyalist Deepak Mishra.

A press statement issued by SP state unit chief Naresh Uttam said that former SP general secretary Mishra, ex-party spokesperson Mohammad Shahid, Rajesh Yadav of Hardoi, Ramesh Yadav and Kallu Yadav of Noida have been expelled on the directions of the SP national president for alleged anti-party activities.

Mishra and Shahid are considered close to Shivpal, who had recently announced formation of a secular front if Akhilesh did not hand over the reins of the party back to his father Mulayam Singh Yadav in three months. Ramesh was the SP's Noida unit chief, while Kallu was the party's Noida Yuvjan Sabha president.

PTI