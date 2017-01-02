SP's Cycle is under threat: Who will get the party's symbol?

Lucknow, Jan 2: With the high octane fight within the Samajwadi Party refusing to die down, there is threat to the symbol of the party. The party symbol a "Cycle" could be frozen before the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, if rival factions stake a claim to it.

On Sunday, the group led by Akhilesh Yadav, the Chief Minister of UP authorised him to constitute a national executive, parliamentary board and inform the Election Commission of the developments.

If there is a claim made to the party's symbol by the rival group, then the Election Commission of India would use its plenary powers. The ECI would decide which is the real SP group that could fight the elections using the symbol.

Using its powers under the Rule of Majority and Numerical Strength, Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order of 1968, the ECI would first check if there really are rival factions.

The ECI would then hear the two factions following which it would decide which of the groups is the recognised political party. The decision would be then be made known to the Returning Officer. This decision would be binding on the parties.

OneIndia News