SP leader Sumer Singh shot dead in Ballia of UP

Singh's family members alleged that the attackers hail from the same village.

Ballia, May 22: Samajwadi Party leader Sumer Singh was shot dead by two unknown motorbike assailants on Sunday night in Gopalpur area.

According to reports, the incident took place when Singh was returning home from a wedding party. One person was also injured during the firing by the miscreants on the SP leader.

A man identified as Bhuteli Yadav was injured in the firing and later was rushed to a nearby hospital by locals.

A case was registered and the police had launched a manhunt to nab the absconding miscreants who fled the scene after the incident. The police added that investigation is underway in this regard.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

samajwadi party, shot dead, uttar pradesh

