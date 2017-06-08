SP leader Abu Azmi's nephew arrested for running international drug cartel

The nephew of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi was among the four to be arrested by the police for allegedly running an international drug racket, police said. During the operation conducted by the Delhi police, five kilograms of drugs worth Rs 40 crore was seized. The special cell of the Delhi police said that party drug MDMA also known as ICE was seized. Methylenedioxymethamphetamine or MDMA is a popular drug in Delhi, Mumbai and Goa. It is in huge demand for rave parties.

Explaining the modus operandi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said that the accused had planned on smuggling the drugs to the US and UK. They were planning to parcel the drugs in several packets and courier it across to the UK and US.

The police further said that Aslam, 43 was arrested from a hotel in Santa Cruz, Mumbai. An accomplice of Kailash Rajput, he ran the cartel from his hotel room, the police also said. Aslam was tasked with looking after the network in India, the police also added.

Aslam was in Dubai till 2008 where he worked as a cargo officer. He returned and worked in Goa till 2013. It is said that he allegedly came in contact with drug peddlers in Goa who were Rajput's men.

Rajput was arrested by the Mumbai police in 2014. During the trial stage, Aslam helped him a lot and the two became closer. Rajput however jumped bail and fled to Dubai and is believed to be running the racket from there.

Rajput would send the drugs to India and the same would be distributed by Aslam, investigations have shown. Aslam had contacts in UAE, Spain, USA, France, Germany and other West Asian countries through whom he would distribute the drugs.

