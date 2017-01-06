SP feud is not the major issue of UP polls: Venkaiah

Rubbishing that the feud in the Samajwadi Party would be the the main issue in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Union Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said non-governance, law and order problems and development are the pertinent issues.

UP's ruling SP is embroiled in an internal crisis with factions led by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav bickering over the party name and symbol.

Mulayam had on December 30, 2016, expelled Akhilesh from the party after which the latter covened a meeting and declared himself as the party chief. Akhilesh also sacked Mulayam's close aides Amar Singh and Shivpal Yadav from the party.

Later, both approached the Election Commission to stake a claim over party symbol 'cycle'. the Election Commission has sought their response by January 9.

Akhilesh on Tuesday met Mulayam at his residence, leading to speculation that efforts were being made for a patch-up, which the faction led by the chief minister denied.

On Friday, Shivpal Yadav and Amar Singh met with SP supremo Mulayam at his residence, prior to which Shivpal met Akhilesh.

Party general secretary and Akhilesh supporter Ram Gopal Yadav on Friday, however, claimed that faction led by Akhilesh is the real Samajwadi Party.

"Party under leadership of Akhilesh Yadav is the real Samajwadi Party, and should be seen so. Cycle symbol must be allotted to us," news agency ANI quoted Ram Gopal.

OneIndia News