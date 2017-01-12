SP feud: How Mulayam scripted the re-birth of his son Akhilesh

Lucknow, Jan 12: It looks like a well scripted feud aimed at telling the entire Samajwadi top brass that Akhilesh Yadav is boss. All through his five year tenure, Akhilesh Yadav has been accused of not being able to take independent decisions and relying too much on his father.

Also read: UP assembly election 2017: 4 reasons why Muslims will not vote for SP

Today Akhilesh looks re-branded for public consumption, he is the guy who has taken his father and powerful uncle head on. The SP gives out selective leaks to the media in which it is said that Akhilesh refused to agree to any of his father Mulayam's terms. He over steps jurisdiction and ousts his uncle Shivpal-one of the founding fathers of the party.

Akhilesh Yadav re-branded:

There were times during the past five years when Akhilesh has been given a dressing down by his father in public. He never retorted. Mulayam who is a master at political scripts wrote this one too to ensure that his son does not just have a clean image, but is considered a strong leader in the eyes of the public.

Throwing Shivpal out of the cabinet would have never been possible, unless Mulayam wanted it. Akhilesh did exactly that with his father's backing. Further Mulayam also wants the party to move out of its 'rowdy' image where votes are won through muscle power. He wants it to be about clean governance.

In this context, it was necessary for Mulayam to stage a fight between his son and uncle and of course insider-considerd-outsider, Amar Singh. Shivpal and Singh were considered to be corrupt by the public and hence it became important for Akhilesh to take them on with the help of the father.

Today Akhilesh in the public eye is a crusader against muscle power and corruption. He is considered to be boy who has grown up and can stand up against his very powerful father. He is considered to be independent and a leader who can call the shots.

Political observers point out that Mualayam has created an image for his son which is positive. People think that Akhilesh can take on his family for the welfare of the state. Mulayam has also managed to ensure in the public eye that it is Akhilesh and not Shivpal who calls the shots.

Time is running out

While the script may have worked wonders, the big question is whether Akhilesh is wasting precious time. The poll process has been set into motion and the SP is still sorting out the so-called feud.

Akhilesh needs to hit the road and tell the people how he has emerged as a strong leader who fights his own family for the sake of the state.

While all other parties have started announcing their list of candidates and are hitting the campaign trail, Akhilesh continues to be involved in this battle with his uncle.

Experts say that it is clear that the feud has been scripted. Akhilesh should now leave it at that and go to the people. The script was written to make him seem like a strong leader and with that have being achieved, he needs to get to work right now. Will he hit the campaign trail or is he waiting for his father's instructions on this one too?

OneIndia News