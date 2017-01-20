SP distances itself from Kironmoy Nanda's remark on Congress' seats

The Samajwadi Party on Friday distanced itself from party leader Kironmoy Nanda's statement that the Congress could be given around 80 seats for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. SP leader Naresh Agrawal said Nanda's remark are his personal opinion.

What Kiranmoy Nanda said abt Cong alliance is his personal opinion, Natn'l Pres Akhilesh Yadav to take final decision: Naresh Agrawal to ANI — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 20, 2017

CM Akhilesh Yadav is looking into details of Cong alliance, he'll take final decision. By evening things might be clear-Naresh Agrawal, SP pic.twitter.com/c3xiiuJGme — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 20, 2017

The talks on seat sharing between the Congress and SP are still on after the two parties decided to fight the elections together.

We plan to give 54 seats to Congress may give 25-30 more to them after discussion which is around 80 or so: Kironmoy Nanda, National VP SP pic.twitter.com/JDR824g90a — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 20, 2017

The Samajwadi Party on Friday released a fresh list of candidates who will contest in 191 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh. The list also includes the name of Shivpal Singh Yadav who is set to contest for the Jaswantnagar assembly constituency.

According to reports, the Congress is bargaining for 100 seats where as the SP is trying to strike the deal by giving only 85.

