SP distances itself from Kironmoy Nanda's remark on Congress' seats

The talks on seat sharing between the Congress and SP are still on after the two parties decided to fight the elections together.

The Samajwadi Party on Friday distanced itself from party leader Kironmoy Nanda's statement that the Congress could be given around 80 seats for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. SP leader Naresh Agrawal said Nanda's remark are his personal opinion.

The Samajwadi Party on Friday released a fresh list of candidates who will contest in 191 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh. The list also includes the name of Shivpal Singh Yadav who is set to contest for the Jaswantnagar assembly constituency.

According to reports, the Congress is bargaining for 100 seats where as the SP is trying to strike the deal by giving only 85.

