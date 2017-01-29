SP-Congress alliance is like Ganga-Jamuna milan, says Rahul

Lucknow, Jan 29: Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav addressed a joint press conference in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Campaign ki strategy toh main abhi aapko bataunga nahi: Rahul Gandhi on if Sonia Gandhi & Mulayam Singh will campaign pic.twitter.com/hI6CzVadkb — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 29, 2017

While addressing a conference, Rahul said that SP-Cong alliance is like a milan of Ganga-Jamuna. He further said that,''this alliance will give progress, peace and prosperity. I am personally happy that this alliance is happening. We have a personal relationship. Now our political and personal relationship is strengthening''.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav said that the Congress and SP will bring all the communities together. Cycle will be with hand and hand will be with cycle.

Launching their poll slogan 'UP ko ye saath padsand hai', the two young leaders said that they are confident of securing a majority in the Assembly.

On whether Priyanka will be campaigning, Rahul Gandhi said it's a decision that's up to her. He further said that Priyanka has been of tremendous help to me and I have been so to her.

Rahul also hinted that his party is open to ally with the Samajwadi Party for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Taking a dig at PM Narendra Modi, Akhilesh said that Ache din waalon ne ache din dikhaaye nai (Those who meant to show us the good days haven't shown us the good days).

Rahul Gandhi praises BSP's Mayawati in a joint press conference with Akhilesh Yadav. He said there is a difference between Mayawati's BSP and BJP. BJP believes in anger, revenge. But Mayawati's believes in harmony.

On the issue of whether Rahul Gandhi will be the PM candidate in 2019, Akhilesh says it is a question for the future.

OneIndia News