SP candidate detained for violating model code of conduct

Ghaziabad, Jan 8: Samajwadi Party candidate has been detained for violating model code of conduct by bringing out a procession with loud speakers and DJ system in the town without prior permission, officer said.

An FIR has been lodged against SP candidate Rashid Malik for violating section 144 and the norms of model code of conduct under various sections of the IPC, Returning officer of Loni constituency Prem Ranjan said.

He said that without prior permission Malik brought out a procession with loud speakers and DJ system in the town. Ranjan said that section 144 CrPC is already in existence in the district. Malik and his close associates Ummed Pahalwan and Ahsan Ali were detained and were kept in Tronica city police station.

Later, Malik and Pahelwan were released on personal bonds of 5 lakh rupees each and Ahsan was released on personal bond of an amount of Rs 50,000. The procession had blocked Delhi-Saharanpur highway and was restored after a prolonged exercise, RO added.

PTI