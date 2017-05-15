Southwest Monsoon arrives in advance, rains expected to hit mainland early

Rains may hit Kerala earlier than June first week with monsoon arriving early. Southwest monsoon has covered the Nicobar Islands and the entire south Andaman Sea three days before its expected onset date. The India Meteorological Department said that while Southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of Southeast Bay of Bengal it was too early to forecast whether the monsoon would hit the Kerala coast ahead of schedule.

"In view of the strengthening and deepening of southwesterly winds, persistent cloudiness and rainfall, the southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of south-east Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands, entire south Andaman Sea and parts of north Andaman Sea today," the India Meteorological Department said. The normal onset date over Kerala, termed as the official arrival of the seasonal rainfall in India, is June 1.

The normal onset date of monsoon arrival in Andaman and Nicobar islands is May 17 but this time around it had been advanced by three days. Private weather experts predict that monsoon may hit Kerala on the onset date with an error margin of one or two days.

"Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some parts of southwest Bay of Bengal, some more parts of southeast Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Andaman Sea, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and some parts of east-central Bay of Bengal during the next 72 hours," the India Meteorological Department said in a statement. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea between May 15 to 17 over Andaman and adjoining seas.

OneIndia News