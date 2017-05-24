South-west monsoon to be abundant: Things you need to know

How is rain measured?

Rain gauge installed at district or taluk levels are used to measure rainfall in that particular locality. The installations are generally present at either city, town areas and measuring rain in rural areas have always been a cause of concern. Every state's MET department have installations to gauge rainfall and the same information is referred to while deciding if a state has been hit by drought. While measuring rainfall in villages has always been a concern,m information from the nearest installation is considered while drought relief.

