South-west monsoon to be abundant: Things you need to know

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted a satisfactory South-west monsoon this time around. About 96 percent rainfall across the country is expected and the IMD has predicted a variation range of 4 percent. The numbers are promising especially for parts of the country that have seen drought and inadequate rainfall in the last few years. In an interview with OneIndia, the director of Meteorological Department, Bengaluru has made some observations that you need to know.
Bountiful rains
Like the rest of the country, Karnataka is also expected to witness an average 96 percent rainfall. Unlike last year when rains were affected due to the El Nino effect, no such shortages will be witnessed this time around.
Monsoon arrives
The South-west monsoon will arrive in Kerala on May 30 according to IMD predictions. The department has, however, also added that the state may witness rainfall three days after the arrival of the Monsoon. Another three days later, Karnataka will witness rainfall, according to the Met department's predictions.
Farmers have reason to smile
Farmers across the country have been affected by drought and its aftereffects. At a time when farmer suicides have become a daily affair, timely arrival of monsoons and predictions of bountiful rains have come as a relief. The Karnataka met department has allowed farmers to register themselves on the website. A registered farmer can receive information on weather forecast and plan his farm activities accordingly.
What is a rainfall deficit?
Despite predictions of 96 percent average rainfall and 4 percent variation, this year's South-west monsoon is being treated as satisfactory. When rainfall is lesser than 19 percent of an average, it is considered a deficit. Chikmagalur in Karnataka witnessed rainfall of 106.2 cm while the average rainfall is 165.7 cm. The deficit is -36 and hence considered a drought.
How is rain measured?
Rain gauge installed at district or taluk levels are used to measure rainfall in that particular locality. The installations are generally present at either city, town areas and measuring rain in rural areas have always been a cause of concern. Every state's MET department have installations to gauge rainfall and the same information is referred to while deciding if a state has been hit by drought. While measuring rainfall in villages has always been a concern,m information from the nearest installation is considered while drought relief.
