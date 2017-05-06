South Asia Satellite: Why it is a diplomatic victory for India in the region

In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had committed at the SAARC summit that a communication satellite would be launched which would serve the needs of countries in South Asia. Pakistan was however left out as the country said it had its own programme. On Friday the geosynchronous satellite launch vehicle GSLV-F09, carrying the 2230-kg GSAT-9 South Asia satellite, lifted off at 4.57 pm from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

Mod and other leaders of the participating nations joined through video conference to watch the launch. They included Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Maldives President Abdulla Yameen, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena.

Why does GSAT-9 stand out? Known as the South Asia Satellite, the GSAT-9 is more about geopolitics rather than technology. It is not very different from the several satellites that ISRO has launched in the past. What is more important is in this case is the exercise called neighbourhood diplomacy. It is the first time that something of this nature has been attempted. The satellite aims at catering to the needs of India's neighbbours which hardly have any presence in space. Usually transponder space is made commercially available. However in this case the neighbouring countries can access the transponders free of cost. Sharing space technology In this launch India is looking to share space technology with its neighbours. A similar collaboration in space can be witnessed in the European Space Agency which has 20 countries as its members. This exercise by India must be considered as an act of generosity. It is also an attempt to thwart China from offering a similar service in the neighbourhood. SAARC Satellite Pakistan and Sri-Lanka are the two countries in the region which have launched communication satellites with the help of China. Pakistan it may be recalled had earlier agreed to be part of this exercise. However it pulled out later and forced the name to change from SAARC Satellite to South Asia Satellite.

