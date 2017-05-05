South Asia Satellite most advanced frontier of partnership: PM Modi

With the launch of South Asia Satellite on Friday Prime Minister Narendra Modi strengthened India's partnership with neighbouring countries.

In his post-launch speech addressed to South Asian leaders PM Modi said 'we have started a journey to build the most advanced frontier of our partnership' Modi expressed his gratitude towards fellow leaders from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives and Sri Lanka for joining him to celebrate the launch.

Historic day for South Asia. With this launch we have started a journey to build the most advanced frontier of our partnership: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/fwWQxA6TCJ — ANI (@ANI_news) May 5, 2017

'Our coming together is a sign of our unshakeable resolve to place the needs of our peoples in the forefront', said Modi.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said the gap between talk and action was bridged, the imperative of regional cooperation changed to the reality. Launching of South Asia Satellite signifies India's neighborhood first policy, appreciated Abdulla Yameen, Maldives President.

Development must become citizen centric. Today's initiative is child centred& women centred, it makes governance accessible: President Ghani pic.twitter.com/N04eOPTcYD — ANI (@ANI_news) May 5, 2017

The launch of this satellite will boost regional cooperation and bring about the common progress of our region, said Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay.

OneIndia News