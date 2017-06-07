Soon book your LPG cylinder via WhatsApp

Soon, you can start booking your LPG cylinder on WhatsApp. The Narendra Modi government which had made gas booking easy has now decided to make the process easier.

Although it is yet to be implemented, reports suggest that the scheme would begin in a few districts of Uttar Pradesh soon.Sources in the Ministry for Petroleum and Natural Gas indicate that work on this is on.

They are in touch with the various gas agencies across the country to get the scheme implemented. LPG can already be booked via phone and SMS. Introducing WhatsApp booking will make the process easier.

So far the response has been positive. The scheme which will first be introduced in Uttar Pradesh will spread across to other parts of the country soon, sources also indicated.

OneIndia News