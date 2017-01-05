Sonia Gandhi pays obeisance to Guru Gobind Singh

Guru Gobind Singh was born as Gobind Rai in Patna. He was anointed as the spiritual leader of the Sikhs.

New Delhi, Jan 5: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday paid obeisance to Guru Gobind Singh on his 350th birth anniversary, hailing him for fighting against injustice, tyranny and social differences.

"Guru Gobind Singh ji was not only creator of the gracious "Khalsa" but was a renowned spiritual master, warrior, poet and philosopher. He sacrificed his entire life at the altar of safeguarding the rights of underprivileged," Gandhi said in a statement.

File Photo of Sonia Gandhi

"He fought against injustice, tyranny and social differences. It is a day to rededicate ourselves to the ideals of equality,..of leading an honest, truthful and virtuous life continues to guide and inspire entire humanity," she added.

Guru Gobind Singh was the 10th Sikh guru.

IANS

