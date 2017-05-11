Sonia Gandhi is stable, may get discharged in day or two: Doctor

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has been out of political news for quite sometime and had just returned to oppose the BJP for Presidential polls.

Written by: IANS
New Delhi, May 11: Congress President Sonia Gandhi, hospitalised on Sunday for food poisoning, is stable but will have to stay in the hospital for some days more, the Ganga Ram Hospital said on Thursday.

Sonia Gandhi is stable, may get discharged in day or two: Doctor

"The health condition of Sonia Gandhi ... is stable. She is progressing well and may be discharged in a day or two," D S Rana, Chairman of Ganga Ram Hospital, said in a statement. The 69-year-old Congress chief has been unwell for some time.

She was admitted to the hospital on August 3 last year after she suffered fever, dehydration and had a shoulder injury during a road show in Varanasi. She underwent surgery on her left shoulder.

Sonia Gandhi suffered viral fever on November 29 and was hospitalised for two days.

