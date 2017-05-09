Congress president Sonia Gandhi was on Sunday admitted to Delhi Sir Ganga Ram hospital. She was admitted due to food poisoning and is expected to be discharged on Wednesday.

"Sonia Gandhi was admitted on 7th May due to food poisoning. She is well now and will be discharged soon," said hospital statement.

According to Dr DS Rana, Chairman,''Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on Sunday due to food poisoning. She is well now and will be discharged soon."

Earlier on May 3, a Congress leader said that an ailing Congress president Sonia Gandhi should quickly appoint her son Rahul Gandhi as party chief as the delay is only helping Prime Minister Narendra Modi achieve his ambition of a Congress-mukt India.

OneIndia News