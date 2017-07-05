Sonal Baberwal from Maharashtra wins prestigious Kalpana Chawla scholarship

While making the country proud, this girl from Amaravati in Maharashtra is the first winner of the prestigious Kalpana Chawla scholarship of the International Space University (ISU).

She has been selected and funded as its first exceptional Indian post-graduate student for the university's Space Studies Program at the Cork Institute of Technology (CIT) in Ireland.

The 21-year-old, Sonal Baberwal hails from Amaravati. Being brought up in Amaravati, Sonal has studied at the Shri R L T College of Science and the Sipna College of Engineering and Technology in Amaravati, Maharashtra.

According to reports, the Kalpana Chawla scholarship of the ISU is offered at the Cork Institute of Technology in Ireland. It helps in developing strong leadership qualities.

About Kalpana Chawla scholarship

The Kalpana Chawla scholarship project has been established to honour Indian-American astronaut Kalpana Chawla, who passed away in the space shuttle Columbia accident, on February 1, 2003. Further, the announcement states that the "scholarship is commitment for creating building blocks that are necessary for India to maintain its leadership in the global space community and market place."

Moreover, it provides funding for Indian nationals to attend the ISU's space studies programme.

Oneindia News (with agency inputs)